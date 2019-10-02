Brandywine Global Investment Management Stake in Exelon (EXC) Lifted by $1.77 Million; As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Valuation Declined, Greylin Investment Mangement Upped Its Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 226.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 23,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 33,887 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 10,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $77.41. About 1.98 million shares traded or 11.39% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 8887.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 37,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 38,108 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 4.04 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 31,750 shares to 5,770 shares, valued at $563,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 62,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 36,631 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 247,477 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.24% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 1.09 million shares. Moreover, Cordasco Financial Net has 0.04% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Sei holds 0.05% or 340,844 shares. 3.16M were reported by Swiss Bancshares. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 0.14% or 138,475 shares. Us Bancshares De stated it has 131,329 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 0.01% stake. Advsr Asset Mngmt stated it has 22,764 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc accumulated 13,975 shares. Voya Investment Llc reported 2.14M shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 126,765 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 182,253 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,746 shares to 27,755 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,400 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.31% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Lazard Asset Ltd Company stated it has 6.01M shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested 0.1% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). City Hldg accumulated 9 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 216,408 shares stake. Suntrust Banks reported 48,341 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,629 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invs stated it has 141,881 shares. Qs Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Moreover, Smith Salley & Associates has 0.04% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 3,437 shares. New England Research Management has invested 0.25% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 7,959 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 26,200 shares. Bokf Na owns 3,851 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).