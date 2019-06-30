Brandywine Global Investment Management Raised Holding in Kellogg Co (K) as Stock Rose; Bok Finl (BOKF) Share Price Declined While Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Decreased Stake by $864,918

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 21,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 272,720 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.65 million, up from 250,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 2.95M shares traded or 33.52% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (BOKF) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 10,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 279,563 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.80 million, down from 290,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Bok Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $75.48. About 131,687 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA INFLATION IN 2019 WILL BE SIMILAR TO 2018; 23/05/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA H’HOLD DEBT GROWTH EXCEEDED RATE SEEN IN PREVIOUS YRS; 26/03/2018 – Greenhill’s Bok Seeks to Prove Critics Wrong About M&A Boutique; 07/03/2018 – Rugby-Bok Kriel to have second surgery on injured shoulder; 11/04/2018 – BOK: INFLATION FOR THIS YR WILL BE SLIGHTLY BELOW LEVEL PROJECTED IN JAN; 18/03/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL CORP BOKF.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $103; 01/05/2018 – BOK Financial Implements Partnership With Roostify to Streamline Mortgage Process; 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO CAREFULLY JUDGE WHETHER NECESSARY TO ADJUST POLICY; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: PACE OF HHOLD DEBT GROWTH IS SLOWING; 11/04/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA EXPORTS TO SUSTAIN GROWTH

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.75 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $127.89 million for 10.54 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Buy BOK Financial Corp At $65, Earn 6.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DTD – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Selling BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is BOK Financial (BOKF) Down 9.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BOK Financial adds new depth to top-tier healthcare banking team – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consumer Edge Research warns on headwinds for Kellogg – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On HC2 Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HCHC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

