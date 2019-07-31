Brandywine Global Investment Management Raised Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $2.42 Million; Sarasin & Partners Llp Continues to Hold Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 30,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,816 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, up from 137,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 522,768 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 13,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 745,457 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.11 million, up from 732,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $208.37. About 452,398 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6,327 shares to 254,878 shares, valued at $18.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 9,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,110 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Invs Incorporated Ny stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 57,639 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 568,892 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 32,657 shares. Lincoln National Corp invested in 0.02% or 2,944 shares. 1.20 million are held by Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Com. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited holds 0.19% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 528 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 76,700 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel invested in 14,425 shares. Bb&T owns 22,356 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 99,000 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Ohio-based Opus Capital Grp Lc has invested 0.36% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd has 0.25% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,686 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 43,444 shares to 300,836 shares, valued at $18.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 112,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,542 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.