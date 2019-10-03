Brandywine Global Investment Management Raised By $1.99 Million Its Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Stake; Prudential Financial Cut Ptc (PTC) Position By $3.83 Million

Prudential Financial Inc decreased Ptc Inc (PTC) stake by 39.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prudential Financial Inc sold 42,994 shares as Ptc Inc (PTC)’s stock declined 22.92%. The Prudential Financial Inc holds 65,271 shares with $5.86 million value, down from 108,265 last quarter. Ptc Inc now has $7.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $65.34. About 424,154 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Olympic Steel Inc (ZEUS) stake by 307.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc acquired 153,217 shares as Olympic Steel Inc (ZEUS)’s stock declined 21.42%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 203,080 shares with $2.77M value, up from 49,863 last quarter. Olympic Steel Inc now has $151.17M valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 12,447 shares traded. Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) has declined 43.46% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEUS News: 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel Declares Dividend of 2c; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel 1Q Net $7.63M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Olympic Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 16/03/2018 – Olympic Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – BUSINESS WILL BE INCLUDED IN OLYMPIC STEEL’S SPECIALTY METALS FLAT PRODUCTS REPORTING SEGMENT; 02/04/2018 – Olympic Steel Acquires Berlin Metals; 15/03/2018 – Olympic gold medalist Meagan Duhamel joins Humane Society International/Canada in calling for an end to inherently cruel dog meat trade; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – BERLIN METALS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS BRAND AND MANAGEMENT TEAM

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 421,238 shares to 1.55M valued at $67.79 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) stake by 750,364 shares and now owns 2,188 shares. Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold ZEUS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 7.11 million shares or 0.08% less from 7.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl reported 420,386 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Gp has 0% invested in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS). Morgan Stanley stated it has 212,738 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS). Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 4,825 shares. New York-based Prelude Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS). Bankshares Of America De has 0% invested in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) for 11,005 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS). Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 17,757 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2,549 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 61 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 11,285 shares. Franklin Inc invested in 0% or 124,000 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $24,704 activity. Della Ratta Ralph M Jr also bought $24,704 worth of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Management Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 321,234 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Valinor Management LP has invested 5.82% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Dorsey Wright Associates reported 804 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 15,790 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Bridges Management accumulated 0.01% or 4,185 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Inv Ab has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 34,085 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys holds 20,177 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 829,679 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt LP holds 0.04% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 4,620 shares. Benjamin F Edwards &, a Missouri-based fund reported 224 shares. California-based Granite Prtn has invested 0.04% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 99,499 were accumulated by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. Campbell Newman Asset Management invested in 0.1% or 7,847 shares.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10M for 60.50 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Prudential Financial Inc increased La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB) stake by 21,604 shares to 122,503 valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) stake by 168,820 shares and now owns 390,875 shares. Evolent Health Inc was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. PTC has $120 highest and $7500 lowest target. $93.50’s average target is 43.10% above currents $65.34 stock price. PTC had 13 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Mizuho. On Wednesday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 25 to “Sector Perform”.