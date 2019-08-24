Brandywine Global Investment Management Position In Toll Brothers (TOL) Was Has Raised; Farmstead Capital Management Increased Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 1.95 million shares traded or 4.53% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 444.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 353,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 432,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67M, up from 79,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 2.36 million shares traded or 40.64% up from the average. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CEO DOUGLAS YEARLEY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Reports FY 2018 2nd Qtr Results; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Investors; 13/03/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C FROM 8C, EST. 8C; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROS CEO SEES POTENTIAL TO DOUBLE MULTIFAMILY BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Toll Brothers Inc; 11/05/2018 – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 808 shares to 23,948 shares, valued at $24.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN) by 557,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.70M shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ejf Cap Lc holds 0.03% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability has 43,765 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 17,792 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Com holds 86,724 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 218,924 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc stated it has 631,008 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 21,685 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank stated it has 86,796 shares. Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 21,392 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 10,496 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 72 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Stifel Fin invested in 0% or 25,051 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 133,762 shares.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “An Investigation of Carl Icahn, Icahn Related Representatives and Cheniere Energy, Inc. for Possible Insider Trading and Violations of Federal Securities Laws Has Been Announced – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019.