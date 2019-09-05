Brandywine Global Investment Management Position in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Raised by $8.20 Million as Market Value Declined; As Neophotonics (NPTN) Stock Value Declined, Masters Capital Management Lowered Position by $1.87 Million

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 47169.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 100,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 823,305 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 311,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62 million, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.35. About 916,004 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 48,418 shares to 13,983 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nio Inc by 900,000 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.