Brandywine Global Investment Management Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT) Raised by $21.18 Million; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Spf Beheer Bv Upped Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 41.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 156,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 534,683 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.45M, up from 377,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.77 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 24,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 250,965 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.52M, up from 226,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 29.55% or $99.72 during the last trading session, reaching $237.73. About 15.82M shares traded or 1528.51% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Inv Counselors has invested 0.43% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Riverhead Cap Ltd reported 10,494 shares stake. 26,433 are held by Laurion Cap L P. Art Advsr Ltd, New York-based fund reported 48,147 shares. 2,040 were reported by Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 9,967 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Co reported 389,839 shares. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation stated it has 11.26M shares or 7.3% of all its holdings. Ashfield Prtn Limited Co owns 85,854 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 2.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Management has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Numerixs Invest Tech invested 0.09% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 0.29% or 430,172 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advisors Llc invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc holds 486,628 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 90,738 shares to 339,643 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,791 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

