Brandywine Global Investment Management Maintains Stake in Apogee Enterprises (APOG); Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Autozone (AZO) as Stock Value Rose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 444 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 5,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, down from 5,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $30.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1052.86. About 231,932 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 54.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 31,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 90,699 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94M, up from 58,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 185,940 shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.43-Adj EPS $3.63; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.43 TO $3.63; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $353.5M, EST. $363.3M; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q 353.5M; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q EPS 78c; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund Discloses 3.2% Stake in Apogee Enterprises; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital takes 6 pct stake in specialty glass maker Apogee; 20/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Sees Potential in Apogee Enterprises — Barrons.com

More notable recent Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apogee Enterprises, Inc. 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “APOG, BE, SPWR and WINS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear Of The Day: Apogee Enterprises (APOG) – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2018. More interesting news about Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Apogee Enterprises, Zscaler, and Enphase Energy Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 13,337 shares to 482,595 shares, valued at $19.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 320,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.00M shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold APOG shares while 73 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 22.70 million shares or 7.66% less from 24.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Cap Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 5,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 8,879 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associates Lc stated it has 394,834 shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Lc has invested 0.02% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 4,685 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 47,810 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 17,720 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Ks invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Pnc Fin Serv Gp invested in 995 shares. The Florida-based Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 325,100 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Us State Bank De owns 43,004 shares. 68,964 were reported by Prudential Incorporated. Hcsf Management Lc accumulated 330,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd holds 0.21% or 90,702 shares. Asset Management One accumulated 19,714 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,225 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Commerce Ltd Com holds 6,537 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 3,288 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.05% or 20,162 shares. Primecap Mgmt Company Ca holds 0% or 4,125 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1,960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Co Dc stated it has 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 1 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.35% or 30,215 shares. Farmers & Merchants has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 176,771 shares. Fdx Advsr, California-based fund reported 203 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 4,075 shares.