Brandywine Global Investment Management Lowered Its Anworth Mortgage Asset Cp (ANH) Stake as Market Value Declined; Petrus Trust Company Lta Trimmed Holding in Lands End New (LE) by $568,480

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 35,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 664,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.75M market cap company. The stock increased 6.21% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 285,386 shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 28/03/2018 – Lands’ End Announces Participation In The 4th Annual Cowen Future Of The Consumer Conference; 16/05/2018 – Don’t Wait! Enter by Monday for the Chance to Win a Guest Spot on The Weather Channel; 22/03/2018 – LANDS END INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES ON A COMPARABLE 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 5.0%; 22/03/2018 – Tax Benefit Boosts Lands’ End’s Bottom Line; 12/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s Unfashionable Comeback: Bringing Back Elastic Waistbands; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Retail Segment Revenue Fell 8.7% to $55.1M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q EPS $1.24; 08/03/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – Firefighters on the scene of a blaze in the Whitewater area at Kannah Creek & Lands End Roads. At; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Direct Segment Net Revenue Rose 14.3% to $455.6M

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Cp (ANH) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 124,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.33% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anworth Mortgage Asset Cp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 943,726 shares traded or 54.89% up from the average. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) has declined 23.31% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ANH News: 02/05/2018 – Anworth Mortgage 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 19/04/2018 DJ Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANH); 18/05/2018 – Anworth Announces Annual Meeting Results

More notable recent Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “If You Missed Out On This 10% Yield, Second Chance From Anworth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Rite Aid Stock the Best Play Under $6? – Investorplace.com” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Anworth Announces Appointment of Dominique Mielle as New Independent Director – Business Wire” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “36 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $121,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold ANH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 4.21% more from 48.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,000 were reported by Doheny Asset Ca. State Street Corp holds 2.67M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 69,147 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 149,138 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 77,139 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 599,646 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 172,082 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 250,000 shares stake. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 2,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division reported 2,334 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 156,973 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 28,100 shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH).

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 243,486 shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $301.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 2,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).