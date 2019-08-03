Brandywine Global Investment Management Lowered Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $16.54 Million as Share Value Rose; Martin Currie LTD Upped Southern Copper (SCCO) Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 827,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 3.26M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.29 million, down from 4.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 14.66 million shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Will Continue to Manage a Portfolio of Strategic Infrastructure Across Western Canada; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Kinder Morgan Pipeline for $3.5 Billion; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 30,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 756,001 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00 million, up from 725,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.11. About 1.11 million shares traded or 48.17% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,724 shares to 225,954 shares, valued at $16.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 312,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,494 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York reported 2,518 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management Inc holds 333,900 shares. British Columbia Inv Management holds 0.01% or 39,700 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 1,612 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fmr owns 44,085 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 19,239 shares. Mirae Asset Glob reported 94,509 shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 233,098 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Enterprise Ser Corporation holds 0% or 61 shares. 9,651 are held by Com Bancorporation. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.12% or 110,600 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 30,600 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 269,963 were reported by Bancshares Of Ny Mellon. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc owns 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 200 shares. 443,793 were reported by Bollard Gp Limited Liability.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 22.97 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,446 shares to 210,256 shares, valued at $21.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) by 139,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 14,423 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Laffer Investments invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 10,282 shares. Mercer Advisers has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Camarda Financial Ltd Liability Co, a Florida-based fund reported 79 shares. Dakota Wealth reported 76,168 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Investment Advisors has 1.15% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 48,604 shares. Gfs Advsr Lc accumulated 14,006 shares. Country Tru Bancorporation invested in 961,773 shares or 0.86% of the stock. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Engy Income Partners Limited Liability holds 5.62% or 16.45M shares in its portfolio. Mengis Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 28,954 shares.