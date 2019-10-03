Brandywine Global Investment Management Lowered Carters (CRI) Position By $3.08 Million; Shorts at MIXI TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (MIXIF) Raised By 1.09%

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Carters Inc (CRI) stake by 84.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 31,750 shares as Carters Inc (CRI)’s stock declined 11.30%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 5,770 shares with $563,000 value, down from 37,520 last quarter. Carters Inc now has $3.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 278,201 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees FY Sales Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

MIXI INC TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MIXIF) had an increase of 1.09% in short interest. MIXIF’s SI was 489,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.09% from 484,100 shares previously. It closed at $19.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

mixi, Inc. provides social networking services under the mixi brand name in Japan. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The firm also offers Fight League, Monster Strike, and Marvel Tsumsumu gaming applications; Look at the family album, a photo/video sharing application; Minimo, a salon reservation application; Kimidori, a live communication application; Ticket Camp, a ticket buying and selling application; Nohana, a photo book creation application; Nohana Market, a children and family goods shopping application; and Poiboy and VEAT communication applications. It has a 5.57 P/E ratio. In addition, it operates Find Job!, a job information Website; YYC, a matching Website; Ubride, a marriage support Website; YUCO., a party management Website; AM, a Web magazine for women; TOFUFU, a marital relationship Website; SOLO, a media Website; and Epic, a forced seating change system Website.

