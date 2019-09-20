Brandywine Global Investment Management Lifted Its Holding in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by $1.62 Million; Capital Guardian Trust Company Upped Its Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Holding by $1.30 Million; Shares Rose

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 112.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 101,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 191,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, up from 89,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 2.94 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N CEO- DIGITAL SALES ROSE OVER 20% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER (CONF CALL); 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 25/04/2018 – Nuctech Participated in the 4th WCO Global AEO (Authorized Economic Operators) Conference

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) by 319% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 9,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,612 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, up from 3,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141. About 2.14 million shares traded or 6.37% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 5,310 shares to 113,179 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holding (NASDAQ:IART) by 8,341 shares to 171,809 shares, valued at $9.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.