Brandywine Global Investment Management Lifted Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake by $17.77 Million; Portland Global Advisors Cut Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $462,764

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 100.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 403,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 804,204 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.12M, up from 400,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 4.90 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Portland Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc sold 6,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 26,181 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 32,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.26. About 9.49M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 18.48 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centurylink Inv Management reported 47,970 shares. Thompson Invest Management owns 198,523 shares. Schulhoff & Inc owns 94,332 shares. Whitnell Company holds 30,538 shares. Montecito National Bank And Trust has 0.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 31,349 shares. Quantbot Lp invested in 13,165 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 50,906 shares. The Maryland-based Adams Natural Res Fund has invested 19.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Reliant Investment Management Limited Liability invested in 16,784 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Freestone Cap Holdg Limited Liability Corp reported 10,910 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.63% stake. New England Management stated it has 1.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). North Management Corporation stated it has 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Madison invested in 717,987 shares. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 32,191 shares.

Portland Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $321.25M and $300.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,133 shares to 18,192 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Index (IEFA) by 7,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding holds 358,301 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Bangor Bankshares invested in 29,507 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank & Tru Com reported 4,714 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 33,173 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 51,861 shares stake. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability reported 2,602 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisor Partners Limited Com owns 0.16% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 29,472 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 156,147 shares. Gemmer Asset reported 1,313 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 23,133 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 180,528 shares. Cap Int Invsts has 0.2% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Shelton Cap Management owns 0.54% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 208,150 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 787 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.11% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1.93M shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 22,066 shares to 665,011 shares, valued at $32.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 25,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 634,823 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

