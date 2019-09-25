Brandywine Global Investment Management Increases Position in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK); Tuttle Tactical Management Has Lowered Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $863,644

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 9,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 129,976 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.80M, up from 120,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $142.34. About 806,564 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 54.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 12,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,209 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732,000, down from 22,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.17. About 2.18 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,519 shares to 17,556 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 43,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.14M for 25.41 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Inc Ma has 0.19% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Veritable LP reported 38,617 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt holds 0.19% or 75,600 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 17,842 were accumulated by Wagner Bowman Mgmt. Argent owns 0.49% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 67,247 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.18% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mutual Of America Cap Management has 0.12% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 115,028 shares. Westwood Holdings Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 1.57M shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Company reported 24,442 shares. Westpac holds 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 178,725 shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak reported 22,230 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 12,081 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 4.08M shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2,806 shares to 98,168 shares, valued at $11.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 11,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,296 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset invested in 51,028 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 18,900 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc owns 4,462 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Nordea Mngmt reported 7,308 shares. Moors Cabot reported 7,127 shares. The California-based Ashfield Capital Partners Limited has invested 0.5% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Hartford Mngmt has 18,915 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Huntington National Bank reported 0% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 36,248 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 1,787 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.06% or 73,213 shares. Franklin Resource accumulated 1.46M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Westpac Bk owns 15,143 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd owns 1,232 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 2,916 shares.