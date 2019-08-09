Brandywine Global Investment Management Increases Holding in Pulte Group (PHM); Disciplined Growth Investors Lifted Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) Holding

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 2.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 14.87M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.74M, up from 12.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.945. About 12.32 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 305,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 2.60M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.62M, up from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 892,688 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 209,346 shares to 873 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,935 shares, and cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mngmt Lc holds 30,295 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.02% or 532,576 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 390,922 shares in its portfolio. 2.05 million were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Management. Boston Partners invested in 2.49M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group accumulated 10,721 shares. Burt Wealth has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 73,800 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0.02% or 10,804 shares. 96,800 were accumulated by Cubic Asset Mngmt Llc. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated reported 10,700 shares stake. Finance Advisers Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 8,589 shares. Voya Inv Management holds 340,507 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 47,000 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 482,022 shares. Mariner Lc holds 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 20,322 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Huntington State Bank has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Van Hulzen Asset Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Primecap Company Ca holds 13.61M shares. Corecommodity Management Lc stated it has 32,128 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Advent Cap De owns 25,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 107,197 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,898 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 807,250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 193,000 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 453,188 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Walthausen Communication stated it has 1.18M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings.

