Brandywine Global Investment Management Increased Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC); Markston International Has Increased Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) as Share Value Declined

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 7973.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 17,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 17,439 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48 million, up from 216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $178.56. About 1.58 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 13,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 137,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00M, up from 124,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 9.42M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.16% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bartlett And Limited Liability Com owns 95,417 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 538,462 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Liability holds 6,436 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd Co reported 21,120 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Appleton Partners Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,245 shares. Blackhill reported 0.01% stake. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 724 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.12% or 5,371 shares. Amer Bank has invested 0.39% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Voya Management Ltd Llc has 0.28% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cypress Gp reported 1,918 shares stake.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 140,777 shares to 21,355 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 237,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Rail Volumes Still Sluggish – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s how much Norfolk Southern will pay its new CFO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern names Sutherland, Farrell to new executive positions – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Abbvie (ABBV) Dermatologist Study Puts Skyrizi on Par With Enbrel, PT to $81 at Piper Jaffray – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Lessons From AbbVie’s $5.8 Billion Blunder With Cancer Drug Rova-T – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ABBV Options Traders React to Piper Jaffray Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26.