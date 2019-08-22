Brandywine Global Investment Management Increased Its Popular (BPOP) Stake by $2.11 Million as Shares Rose; Van Berkom & Associates Lifted Holding in Globus Med (GMED) as Valuation Rose

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 40,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 366,480 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.11M, up from 325,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 347,699 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 82,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.17M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 484,352 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL: POSITIVE RESULTS FOR DISC-DISEASE TREATMENT; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL – AT TWO-YEARS POST-OPERATIVE, PATIENTS IN BOTH EXPANDABLE AND STATIC SPACER GROUPS REPORTED SIMILAR IMPROVEMENTS IN BACK PAIN SCORES; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN RATE OF IMPLANT SUBSIDENCE WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH GROUPS; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Globus Medical Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMED); 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,940 were accumulated by C M Bidwell And Assoc. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 113,447 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 124,456 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Lc reported 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 156,383 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Moreover, Cap Fund Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). 107,594 were accumulated by Panagora Asset. First Advsr LP stated it has 204,724 shares. Moreover, Polaris Capital Limited has 9% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 4.15 million shares. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3.61% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Sg Americas Ltd holds 11,472 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Llc has 0% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Hotchkis Wiley Ltd Llc reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 4,406 shares to 10,053 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 382,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.90 million shares or 4.14% less from 65.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research holds 85,352 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). 95,892 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Ltd. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has 17,441 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 131,487 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp reported 0.01% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Knott David M invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Fiera Capital Corporation invested in 54,310 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0% or 6,017 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na holds 7,108 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.05% or 20,400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 7,044 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Co owns 599,974 shares.

