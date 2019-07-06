Brandywine Global Investment Management Holds Position in First Amern Finl (FAF); Oslo Asset Management Asa Continues to Hold Position in Anadarko Pete (APC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) by 10930% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 30,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,884 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Amern Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 587,866 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 2.50% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 64,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.34M, up from 646,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.04. About 10.58M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 22,040 shares. Pathstone Family Office invested in 0.01% or 2,346 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 0% or 304 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life holds 0.25% or 40,572 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Com stated it has 702,305 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Smithfield Communication reported 3,260 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability reported 24,524 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Allstate Corp stated it has 11,014 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 9,344 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 158,285 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 12,000 shares. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware owns 0.26% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 35,620 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com invested in 59,171 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability has 271,341 shares. Voya Investment Llc invested in 0.02% or 180,275 shares. Stephens Ar holds 5,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Limited has invested 0.01% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 68,171 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn has 7,011 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp stated it has 0.01% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 97,508 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 4,972 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bank Tru has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 61,753 shares. 72,282 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Copeland Capital Limited Liability has 0.43% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 0.04% or 240,582 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 128,939 shares to 25,725 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 7,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,418 shares, and cut its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA).