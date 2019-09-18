Brandywine Global Investment Management Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Has Lowered by $773,069; Cwm Trimmed Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position by $1.63 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 40,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 499,293 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.37M, down from 539,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 1.34 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 03/04/2018 – U.S. TRADE COMMISSION SAYS DUMPING OF BIODIESEL IMPORTS FROM ARGENTINA, INDONESIA, HARMS U.S. PRODUCERS; 23/05/2018 – Brazil withholds corn subsidies owed to farmers, grain handlers; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of ADM Soft Tissue Reinforcement; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Applauds Nomination of Vice Adm. Karl Schultz as the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland points to profits recovery; 01/05/2018 – ADM CFO RAY YOUNG MAKES COMMENTS ON OILSEEDS; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS SEGMENTS TO FURTHER ACCELERATE GROWTH; 12/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Girls, Inc

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 6,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 183,187 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.21M, down from 189,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $111.39. About 743,221 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.78 million for 6.37 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $434.45 million for 13.29 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.