Brandywine Global Investment Management Holding in Crown Holdings (CCK) Increased by $12.85 Million; As Motorola Solutions (Put) (MSI) Market Value Rose, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 210,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.81M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $66.49. About 25,862 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 197,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.53M, up from 843,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $170.31. About 23,816 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.01 billion activity. 264,635 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) shares with value of $46.79 million were sold by BROWN GREGORY Q.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 320,655 shares to 8.00 million shares, valued at $346.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 133,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).