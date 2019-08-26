Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Trimmed Team (TISI) Stake by $448,290; Share Price Declined; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shares Rose, Winslow Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Team Inc (TISI) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 26,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% . The institutional investor held 195,610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, down from 221,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Team Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $480.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 223,869 shares traded or 10.47% up from the average. Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has declined 26.07% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 09/03/2018 – TEAM, INC. REPORTS AMENDMENT TO CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Rev $316.3M; 09/03/2018 – Team, Inc. Announces Amendment to Credit Facility; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Team Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Team Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TISI); 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 32c; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 15/03/2018 – Team Inc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.5% Position in Team Inc; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 58c

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 228,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 851,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.73M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.11 million shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 232,004 shares to 648,625 shares, valued at $125.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora invested in 0% or 17 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 612,692 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited stated it has 0.51% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lincoln holds 0.02% or 1,526 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Great Lakes Advsr Lc has 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 11,011 shares. Stonebridge Management stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Estabrook holds 0% or 1,965 shares in its portfolio. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd owns 17,408 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,386 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,010 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 959,610 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust reported 3,442 shares. Confluence Invest Management Lc has 92,903 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $303,954 activity.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 49,462 shares to 422,635 shares, valued at $30.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 2,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TISI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.41 million shares or 5.41% less from 33.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ariel Invests Ltd Co holds 1.45 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 178,888 are held by Hawk Ridge Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gru Public Limited has invested 0% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Walthausen & Co Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 8,640 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 11,198 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.01% or 2.74 million shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Company, a Texas-based fund reported 48,984 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 12,241 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). 11,646 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Com reported 126,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) for 2.24 million shares.