Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Trimmed Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Stake by $837,056 as Share Value Declined; Lincoln National Boosted Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $414,800

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 14,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 432,803 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.46 million, down from 447,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.98. About 1.73 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 24.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 8,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 42,263 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.94M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $485.41M for 16.14 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.

