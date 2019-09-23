Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Brunswick (BC) Holding by $3.49 Million; Bancolombia S A (CIB) Holder Vontobel Asset Management Decreased Position as Market Value Declined

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 134,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 4.86M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246.10 million, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 301,152 shares traded or 18.48% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 23.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 77,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 249,081 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43M, down from 326,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 1.57 million shares traded or 26.43% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. CIB’s profit will be $252.49 million for 11.97 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.22% negative EPS growth.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $13.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 229,024 shares to 498,926 shares, valued at $50.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 373,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Int Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Catalyst Cap Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 16,500 shares. Gabelli And Com Investment Advisers has 0.03% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 721,749 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Moreover, Shellback LP has 0.79% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 139,047 shares. Redwood Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company accumulated 121,000 shares. Australia-based Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 226 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 39,806 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 16,242 shares stake. Cantillon Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.43M shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Nebraska-based Cls Invs Lc has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 23,400 shares.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 22.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $84.86M for 13.21 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.72% negative EPS growth.

Brunswick Establishes Aluminum Boat Group NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire" on September 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: "UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Brunswick Corp (BC) to Buy – StreetInsider.com"

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19,965 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $86.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Team Inc (NYSE:TISI).