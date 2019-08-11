Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Trimmed By $441,100 Its Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Holding; Peoples Bancorp Has 1.73 Sentiment

Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 57 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 33 sold and reduced their stock positions in Peoples Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 10.62 million shares, down from 10.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Peoples Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 28 Increased: 41 New Position: 16.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) stake by 10.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 44,110 shares as Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE)’s stock declined 30.13%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 381,309 shares with $4.15M value, down from 425,419 last quarter. Greenlight Capital Re Ltd now has $349.92 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 86,824 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Cno Finl Group Inc stake by 37,430 shares to 37,890 valued at $614,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) stake by 18,209 shares and now owns 104,432 shares. Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Continental Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.21% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Goldman Sachs Incorporated invested in 0% or 94,155 shares. River Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.44% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). 466 are owned by Us Fincl Bank De. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 16,703 shares. 15,757 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). State Street accumulated 552,816 shares. Pacific Ridge Prtnrs Limited Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Moreover, Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 86,900 shares. Bbr Ptnrs stated it has 0.02% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 40,848 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 6,672 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America De reported 28,278 shares.

The stock increased 1.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 62,715 shares traded or 42.09% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) has declined 12.10% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div; 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition of ASB Fincl Corp; 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.87M for 10.97 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12,038 activity.