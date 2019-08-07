Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Raised Its Harley Davidson (HOG) Holding by $1.53 Million as Valuation Declined; Castleark Management Continues to Hold Stake in Total S A (TOT)

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 183.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 43,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 66,805 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 23,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.44. About 716,513 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 18/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Total to apply for waiver if US withdraws from Iran deal; 26/04/2018 – Total: First Quarter 2018 Results; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO REJECTS IDEA OF CEILING OR FLOOR FOR OIL PRICE; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECTLESS THAN EU40M; 10/04/2018 – Total CEO’s Pouyanne to Enlarge JV with Saudi Aramco (Video); 16/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: RESULTS OF OPTION TO GET 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Profit Slightly Falls; Raises 2018 Interim Dividend; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO SPEAKS IN TV INTERVIEW IN ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA; 10/04/2018 – Total, Aramco Sign MoU to Build Petrochemical Complex

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 43,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 148,851 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 104,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.07. About 382,871 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Harley Davidson Auto Loan Abs From 2016; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson to Reveal in Summer Significant Additional Steps to Improve Performance, Value Creation Through 2022; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs will have a ‘significant impact’ on sales; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer Internship; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson: Accelerating Strategy for Growth; 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW; 10/05/2018 – REG-Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Honored for Research Contributions at 2018 MDA Clinical Conference; 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON: ANY PUNITIVE BIKE TARIFF TO IMPACT SALES: RTRS

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 256,851 shares to 42,430 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,449 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.