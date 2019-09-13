Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Lowered Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holding as Share Value Rose; Halcyon Management Partners LP Continues to Hold Stake in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 2,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 87,845 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19 million, down from 90,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $172.8. About 410,763 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 66,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 170,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44M, up from 103,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $105.65. About 829,738 shares traded or 90.20% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE)

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 earnings per share, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.50M for 15.16 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 50,180 shares to 394,403 shares, valued at $17.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 177,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (NASDAQ:AXAS).

