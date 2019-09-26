Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by $6.74 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cortland Advisers Has Lowered Cme Group Inc/Il (CME) Holding by $731,574; Share Value Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc/Il (CME) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 3,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 351,513 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.23M, down from 355,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc/Il for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $216.02. About 257,213 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 18/05/2018 – CME DEAL BACKED BY 99.98% OF PROXY VOTES FROM NEX SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND SALES, LATE TUESDAY’S LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 25/04/2018 – CME and Nex to pay advisers £110m for negotiating £3.9bn takeover; 17/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC; 16/03/2018 – CME CONFIRMS MADE PRELIM APPROACH ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF NEX; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 02/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE CONTRACTS, FLAT TO WEAKER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cme’s Cfr To B1 From B2; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – U.S. bond, rates futures, options hit volume record – CME

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 49.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 47,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 48,287 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, down from 95,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $147.99. About 23,932 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT STILL SEES FEB 2020 OPENING DATE FOR SUNSEEKER; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel March Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%; 13/04/2018 – Allegiant Hit Ahead of ’60 Minutes’ Exposé — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegiant Travel Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGT); 07/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Allegiant Travel Company; 25/04/2018 – ALGT: HAS 45 SIGNED REGISTRATION AGREEMENTS FOR SUNSEEKER; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Allegiant International As A Supplier Of The Year; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT MARCH TRAFFIC ROSE 17.7% :ALGT US; 22/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT: TENTATIVE DISPATCHERS CONTRACT PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT FEB. TRAFFIC ROSE 14.6% :ALGT US

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.29M for 32.93 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1,404 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.12% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of reported 30,476 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Parkside State Bank And Trust has 425 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd Liability owns 6,350 shares. The New York-based Forte Cap Ltd Llc Adv has invested 1.68% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.25% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 67,022 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Company invested in 0.18% or 8,110 shares. 76,898 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Liability. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 50,920 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc holds 426,960 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 1,816 shares. Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.76% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 37,997 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 25,070 shares.

Analysts await Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.23 earnings per share, up 137.23% or $1.29 from last year’s $0.94 per share. ALGT’s profit will be $36.36 million for 16.59 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.33 actual earnings per share reported by Allegiant Travel Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.50% negative EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 58,371 shares to 229,220 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO) by 104,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO).