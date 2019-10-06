Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Lowered By $576,070 Its Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Stake; Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) stake by 3.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 10,474 shares as Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG)’s stock rose 12.12%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 305,819 shares with $17.04M value, down from 316,293 last quarter. Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc now has $21.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 1.28 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.27, EST. $1.07; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.18; 07/05/2018 – Hartford Funds Leads ETF Growth With 9.1% in Week; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC QTRLY EARNED PREMIUMS $3,927 MLN VS $3,438 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc (LSBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.42, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 5 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 4 sold and decreased positions in Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 347,689 shares, down from 437,741 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lake Shore Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. for 171,471 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 29,669 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 47,658 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 555 shares.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding firm for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $86.90 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. It has a 24.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 4,267 shares to 138,537 valued at $26.02 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Universal Stainless & Alloy (NASDAQ:USAP) stake by 152,400 shares and now owns 188,534 shares. Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 155 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 311.43 million shares or 1.25% more from 307.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 118,326 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs reported 1,353 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Ltd Com accumulated 936,742 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). 446 are held by Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 3.64M shares. Conning reported 4,859 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc reported 302,306 shares. British Columbia holds 200,602 shares. Moreover, Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp has 1.62% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 2.26M shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Signature And Investment Advsrs Limited Liability. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset owns 142,648 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr owns 69,774 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research reported 246,945 shares. Proshare Limited Com invested in 137,668 shares.

