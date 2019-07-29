Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF) as Stock Value Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Rose While Evercore Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Position

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,088 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52M, up from 119,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 6.15 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 185.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 387,826 shares as the company's stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 597,274 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05 million, up from 209,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.41. About 1.22 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp Inc stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 6,385 are owned by Aimz Invest Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 0.24% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 41,501 shares. Papp L Roy Associates stated it has 6,952 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Patten And Patten Inc Tn has 0.88% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Merchants Corporation, Indiana-based fund reported 100,283 shares. Howard Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tradition Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 33,932 shares. Halsey Inc Ct holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,047 shares. Hwg LP holds 16,166 shares. Money Management Llc owns 0.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,560 shares. Oberweis Asset accumulated 3,500 shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Limited Com reported 0.38% stake. Cambridge Invest Advsrs owns 762,111 shares. Old West Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 58,527 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,913 shares to 219,393 shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 306,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,488 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 801,013 shares to 145,167 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 112,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,542 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).