Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Decreased Position in Ebay (EBAY) by $2.22 Million; Commerce Bank Decreased Its Holding in Allstate (ALL) by $302,492

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 3,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 30,762 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 33,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 1.44M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 60,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.09 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $41.25. About 6.92M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 178,602 shares to 226,322 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.91 million shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 148 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% or 391,528 shares. The South Carolina-based Greenwood Associates Limited Company has invested 0.47% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Canandaigua Bankshares And Trust accumulated 0.04% or 5,905 shares. Whittier Trust Commerce Of Nevada reported 3,262 shares stake. Thompson Investment Management Inc invested 1.37% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 4,774 were reported by Smithfield Tru. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. 242,529 were reported by Matrix Asset Advsrs Incorporated New York. Ashfield Prns Lc has invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Rwc Asset Llp owns 773,987 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Tctc Hldg Lc has invested 0.3% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd reported 6,212 shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $433.25M for 20.22 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advsrs Lc owns 0.44% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 22,108 shares. Eaton Vance owns 659,832 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 1,118 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 29,375 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement invested in 14,514 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Lockheed Martin Inv Co accumulated 41,400 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 0.34% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,117 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested in 772 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American Ins Com Tx stated it has 39,925 shares. Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 39,883 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd holds 8,963 shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett And has invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd holds 295,235 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Becker Management reported 419,412 shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 7,023 shares to 17,096 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).