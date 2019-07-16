Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) by $2.40 Million; St James Investment Company Has Boosted Position in Enbridge (ENB) as Market Value Rose

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 150,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 570,343 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 720,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67B market cap company. It closed at $16.64 lastly. It is down 30.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.16 million, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.82. About 779,751 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 30,624 shares to 656,730 shares, valued at $34.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors International Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 155,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,401 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Month Us.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 13,567 shares to 164,231 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 2.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $85.99 million for 10.67 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.71% EPS growth.

