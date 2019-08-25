Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Decreased Invesco LTD (IVZ) Position; Altrinsic Global Advisors Upped Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding By $8.60 Million

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Invesco Ltd (IVZ) stake by 4.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 156,728 shares as Invesco Ltd (IVZ)’s stock declined 11.89%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 3.05M shares with $58.84 million value, down from 3.20 million last quarter. Invesco Ltd now has $7.34B valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 5.55 million shares traded or 2.34% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 10/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE ACTIVE AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH MARCH 31 WERE $747.1 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 09/05/2018 – INVESCO AUM $972.8B, EST. $976.57B; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO UNIT TO BUY HOLDING IN INVESCO; 22/03/2018 – Invesco, WisdomTree Acquisitions Might Not Help as Much as Thought — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Conversion of Securities; 16/04/2018 – INVESCO TO MAKE EQUITY AWARDS TO NEW EMPLOYEES; 19/03/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 26/04/2018 – Invesco Real Estate Closes $80m Senior Loan in California for Bella Posta Multi-Family Complex; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Statement re Inside Information

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 8.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc acquired 477,670 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 6.30 million shares with $114.51 million value, up from 5.82M last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $48.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 2.86M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 24/04/2018 – Finalists for 10th Annual Vodafone Americas Foundation Wireless Innovation Project Revealed; 03/04/2018 – The Tribune: Vodafone’s tower biz sale to ATC complete; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE – ONLY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE INDIA, IDEA CELLULAR TWO BUSINESSES WILL CEASE TO OPERATE AS DISTINCT AND COMPETING ENTITIES; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Had Guided for FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda Organic Growth of 10%; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL LTD BHRI.NS – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL HAVE EQUAL RIGHTS IN THE COMBINED COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE HAVE AGREED A CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND DIVIDEND POLICY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED POST COMPLETION; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: lnfratel-lndus Merger Reflects India Telco Cash Pressure; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 09/05/2018 – Champions league Colao takes Vodafone […]; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI-INDUS DEAL VALUES VODAFONE’S SHAREHOLDING AT $4.3B

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $267.78 million for 6.85 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

