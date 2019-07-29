Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Decreased Holding in Titan Intl Ill (TWI) as Market Value Declined; Plantronics New (PLT) Shareholder Evercore Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,750 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, down from 27,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 126,486 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects Polycom Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Plantronics Ba2 Rating; Outlook Revised To Negative; 29/03/2018 – S&P PLACED PLANTRONICS, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM IN DEAL VALUED AT $2B

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 35.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 209,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 388,905 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 598,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.50% or $0.215 during the last trading session, reaching $3.695. About 214,596 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 53.57% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN; 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 13/03/2018 Titan International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 4,230 shares to 37,720 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 204,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.02 per share. TWI’s profit will be $9.00M for 6.16 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Titan International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 650.00% EPS growth.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,306 shares to 127,088 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 34,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $238,631 activity. 3,569 Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) shares with value of $165,086 were bought by DEXHEIMER BRIAN S.