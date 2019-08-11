Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Cut Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $9.68 Million as Share Value Declined; Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Holder Qs Investors Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 99.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 51,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 216 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 51,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.73M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 80.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 36,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 8,874 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, down from 44,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $123.78. About 450,227 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE – SWISS AGENCY FOR THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS VALIDATES SHIRE’S MAA FOR INVESTIGATIONAL HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA (HAE) TREATMENT LANADELUMAB; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: MENARINI’S DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 14/03/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Rev $386M

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 85,282 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $89.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 26,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Sell This Summer Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern successfully rolls out TOP21 precision scheduled railroading operating plan – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Street Debates: Should Investors Buy The Dip In CSX? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “South Carolina Ports Tapping Rail And Inland Hubs More In 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $6,429 activity. $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares were bought by Scanlon Jennifer F.. $858,097 worth of stock was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,876 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers accumulated 0.85% or 6,760 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 40,088 shares. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 2,900 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund has invested 0.22% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cls has invested 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 2,517 shares. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 38,156 shares. Marketfield Asset Ltd Company holds 3.88% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 48,920 shares. Td Mgmt Ltd Co reported 15 shares stake. Carroll Assocs accumulated 0.1% or 5,825 shares. 5,098 were reported by At Savings Bank. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0.14% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 19.75 million shares. Albert D Mason holds 10,585 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.10 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $184,239 activity.

More notable recent Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ViiV Healthcare Submits Regulatory Application to European Medicines Agency for Investigational Cabotegravir to Be Used in Combination With Rilpivirine as the First Monthly, Injectable Treatment for HIV – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MAA Announces Taxable Composition of 2018 Distributions – PRNewswire” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “You Can Huff And You Can Puff, But You Can’t Blow This REIT Down – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Apartment REITs You Can Buy Right Now – The motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Management Nv reported 1.15% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Lpl Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Legg Mason Inc holds 329 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Cibc World Corp has 15,980 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Bancorp De owns 10,411 shares. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 1 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 735 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 147,807 shares in its portfolio. Washington Bancshares holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 26,706 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 10,455 shares. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp Ny has 0.18% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 3,450 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 24,589 shares. Ent Fin Serv owns 117 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 78,269 shares to 87,412 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 143,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).