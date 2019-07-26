Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Boosted Its Winnebago Inds (WGO) Holding by $1.27 Million; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Shareholder P2 Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 224,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 589,793 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 09/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 16; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 238.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 41,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,249 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 358,206 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Vulcan Value Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 1.88 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. 817,308 are owned by King Luther Capital Mngmt. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 36,024 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 17,644 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 117,761 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 773,318 shares. California-based Eqis Cap has invested 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.16% or 34,955 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard holds 10.61 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 380,158 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cwm Llc holds 0% or 18 shares. Moreover, Old Bank In has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 6,523 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 43,524 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 894 shares.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Total System Services Are Charging Higher on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 12th – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.19 EPS, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 299,400 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $71.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 824,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Winnebago: Driving Portfolio Upside – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Positive day for boating and RV stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Winnebago Industries Announces National Park Foundation Partnership – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Winnebago Industries Appoints Maria Blase to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More Winnebago’s Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $125,378 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Hughes Bryan L, worth $73,950 on Wednesday, March 27. The insider Happe Michael J bought 3,500 shares worth $102,163.