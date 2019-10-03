Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Boosted Holding in Packaging Amer (PKG); Stillwater Investment Management Position in Facebook (FB) Has Trimmed by $302,208

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 6,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 81,507 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77 million, up from 75,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $101.79. About 524,291 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 1,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 25,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, down from 27,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $178.61. About 14.09M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – DIVISIVE FACEBOOK ADS PAID BY `SUSPICIOUS’ GROUPS, STUDY FINDS; 16/05/2018 – Facebook CEO to meet with European Parliament to talk privacy — company; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook critics want regulation, investigation after data misuse; 06/04/2018 – Facebook to Check Groups Behind ‘Issue Ads’; 09/04/2018 – Kevin Roose: Scoop: Mark Zuckerberg personally emailed activists in Myanmar last week, after they accused him of inaction; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica worked on Facebook ads with President Donald Trump’s campaign ahead of the presidential election in 2016 and has been accused of using the data to help influence the vote; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-founder To Leave Facebook After Clashes: Report — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has disabled almost 1.3 billion fake accounts over the past six months, many of them bots “with the intent of spreading spam or conducting illicit activities such as scams.”; 03/04/2018 – Zuckerberg said Facebook was already in compliance with many parts of the law ahead of a May deadline; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Identity Crisis Looms

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moore Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 585,000 shares. Parsec Fincl Management has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Telos Mgmt reported 3,203 shares. Adirondack Trust holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,659 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management Inc has 1.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,386 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,541 shares or 0.24% of the stock. New England And Incorporated invested in 4,350 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 41,185 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0.75% stake. Sanders Limited Liability Co has 3.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Perkins Coie holds 0.13% or 1,522 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Burns J W has invested 0.74% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated has invested 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Premier Asset Mngmt Llc holds 3.29% or 72,384 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited holds 0.1% or 16,675 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook to exempt opinions from fact checking – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to pay â€˜subsetâ€™ of news tab publishers – Live Trading News” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Federal clashes grow over investigating tech – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook Stock Likely to Get Boost From FBâ€™s Imitation of SNAP – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will stop scanning your face by default – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Stillwater Investment Management Llc, which manages about $267.34M and $238.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 70,303 shares to 76,920 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.02 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold PKG shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech reported 12,125 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Boston Ltd stated it has 14,081 shares. Hartline holds 0.23% or 10,113 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 4,900 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Company reported 0.09% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 18,474 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 642 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Hrt Fincl Lc reported 11,364 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Company reported 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 31,614 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 9,621 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).