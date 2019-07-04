Brandywine Global Investment Management Decreased Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stake by $1.87 Million; Share Price Rose; Bp Plc Has Raised General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $2.07 Million as Share Value Rose

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 21,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,798 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, down from 136,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $101.42. About 1.18 million shares traded or 86.04% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 25/05/2018 – Eidos Therapeutics Applies for Nasdaq Listing Under Symbol EIDX; 25/04/2018 – NASDAQ SEES 2018 NON-GAAP TAX RATE 24.5% TO 26.5%; 11/04/2018 – TOP Ships Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement; 18/05/2018 – At around 4.40 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 31 points, indicating a higher implied open of 30 points. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures also indicated an upbeat start to the session for their respective markets; 29/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT UMRX.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 05/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 35.23 Points (0.50%); 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 16/05/2018 – Oil Production Commences at Tecolutla with Successful Workover of Legacy Well; 03/05/2018 – Domo Ranked #1 Vendor in the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2018 Collective lnsights® Market Study for Second Consecutive Year; 19/04/2018 – Argos Therapeutics: Trading in Common Stk to Be Transferred From Nasdaq to OTCQB Venture Market

Bp Plc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.43 million, up from 915,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 21.73 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE-GE CAPITAL; 16/04/2018 – General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-K; 16/05/2018 – GE AFFILIATES TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN AMU POWER’S KENYA COAL PLANT; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD – AS PART OF CONTRACT, CO TO PERFORM PRESSURE PART METALLURGY UPGRADATION FOR 3 SUPERCRITICAL 660MW SUPER CRITICAL STEAM GENERATORS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 20/04/2018 – GE aircraft business helps lift earnings gloom; 16/05/2018 – GE Unveils Cross-Fleet Gas Turbine Capabilities That Can Increase Performance and Reliability of Other OEM Fleets; 05/03/2018 – The worst may soon be over for General Electric shareholders, says longtime analyst Nick Heymann; 10/04/2018 – UGANDA AWARDS REFINERY DEAL TO GE-LED GROUP: MUSEVENI; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About It’s Dividend — Barron’s Blog

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $993,517 activity.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nasdaq Withdraws Offer to Acquire Shares of Oslo BÃ¸rs VPS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index Nasdaq:NDAQ – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Zacks.com” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq makes proposals to define professionals vs. non-professionals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 1.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $198.85M for 21.13 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Com invested in 2,362 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rbf Lc stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 8,354 are held by Pettee Investors Incorporated. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 5,444 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 0.05% or 94,041 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 23,349 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp stated it has 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Bollard Group Ltd Liability owns 23,953 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Com has 5,951 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Edgestream Prns Lp holds 1.32% or 102,964 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest Incorporated reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 23,703 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 200,026 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,561 shares stake.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 186,735 shares to 245,765 shares, valued at $17.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 385,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is General Electric Company (GE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IndiGo drops Pratt for $20B CFM order – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GE Shareholders Have More to Worry About Than Mexican Tariffs – Yahoo News” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, General Electric and Ventas – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Limited Co holds 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 52,575 shares. Stone Run Cap Lc holds 0.14% or 28,218 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 0.24% or 518,949 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 22.80M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. King Wealth holds 0.07% or 21,510 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 85,001 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cap Mgmt Assoc New York holds 0.28% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,100 shares. Texas Yale Cap owns 32,678 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Financial Lc has 0.1% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 174,806 shares. Lathrop Inv Mgmt reported 592,485 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 424,168 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Networks Lc. Bryn Mawr Trust Communication holds 251,083 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 22,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $10.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,000 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.