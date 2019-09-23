Brandywine Global Investment Management Decreased Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $3.62 Million; Toronto Dominion Bank Boosted Position in Ppg Industries (PPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 23.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 36,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 191,675 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.36 million, up from 155,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $119.26. About 1.49M shares traded or 32.07% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to sell unit to Carlyle, GIC for 10.1 bln euros; 10/05/2018 – PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller Amid Investigation of Financial Irregularities; 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES; 26/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Istanbul; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – COMMITMENT REMAINS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BLN ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: CARLYLE COMMITTED TO KEEPING SPECIALTY CHEMICALS HEADQUARTERS IN THE NETHERLANDS; 27/04/2018 – PPG SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGE $80M-$85M PRETAX; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 95,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.48M, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 23.46 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron target boosted ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Four Stocks to Watch For the Coming Week (ACN, BB, NKE, MU) – Nasdaq” published on September 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Bull Case Looks Dicey for Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Micron Stock Worth the Ride? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 7,222 shares to 40,414 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 22,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 29.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness reported 0.12% stake. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.73 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson Inc owns 20,216 shares. Calamos Lc owns 318,981 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ent Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bessemer Grp Incorporated Incorporated accumulated 14,177 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 3,559 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc accumulated 4.99 million shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2,300 shares. 24,261 were reported by Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company. First Dallas Securities owns 15,550 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.03% or 190,850 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 26.92M shares. Private Advisor Gp Lc invested in 0.04% or 61,414 shares. Capital World Invsts reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $46.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 20,832 shares to 185,096 shares, valued at $15.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 2.85 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Homeowners Now Can Shop Interior Designer Leanne Ford’s Favorite PPG Paint Colors With New Color Guide at The Home Depot – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Survey Reveals 97% of Respondents Find Classroom Color, Design Positively Affect Student Engagement – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Services Platform Launches to Connect Painters With Multi-Property Commercial Businesses – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CD&R pursues bid with PPG for Axalta – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Report: PPG could make play for coatings company backed by Warren Buffett – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Llc invested in 54,276 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Bennicas Assoc Inc reported 1,882 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 3,533 shares. Country Trust Retail Bank owns 582 shares. Mariner Ltd Company holds 10,485 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.1% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 44,904 shares. S&T Retail Bank Pa holds 0.08% or 2,957 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Limited has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 1,997 shares. Tower Bridge invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Cambridge Invest Rech Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 25,798 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited stated it has 2,851 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Fiduciary Counsel holds 2.29% or 92,657 shares in its portfolio.