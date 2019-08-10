Brandywine Global Investment Management Decreased Its Mednax (MD) Stake by $8.43 Million; Stock Price Declined; Daruma Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Stake by $11.55 Million

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 770,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.63 million, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 1.06 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – I would love to know how a company like $KTOS restates cash, and why “corporate activities” are greater than cash. Where is the money? #skeptic; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 99.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 248,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 87 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 248,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 710,197 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Ophthalmology Practice In Washington; 02/04/2018 – MD SEES CHILDREN’S UROLOGY ASSOCIATES BUY TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 06/04/2018 – MEDNAX in Collaboration with Memorial Regional Hospital Earns National Accreditation for Adult Congenital Heart Program; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Expansion of Radiology Practices; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX SPIKES AS MUCH AS 10% BEFORE PARING GAINS; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support, sources say [20:30 BST26 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN WASHINGTON; 27/03/2018 – Mednax to buy Cool Springs Interventional LLC Based in Franklin, Tenn

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 750,235 shares to 7.11 million shares, valued at $34.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 97,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 11,200 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 80,640 shares. B Riley Wealth accumulated 24,935 shares. Hillsdale Inv has 0.05% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 36,100 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd owns 270,599 shares. Macquarie Ltd owns 121,153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 81,713 shares. California Employees Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Rech stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 174,883 are held by Hood River Cap Mgmt Lc. Fmr Lc holds 8.04 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 485 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl holds 120,890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Defense Stocks to Buy to Fortify Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Becomes Oversold – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kratos Defense (KTOS) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kratos (KTOS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mednax Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mednax Inc (MD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MEDNAX’s American Anesthesiology to Exhibit at the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists 2019 Annual Congress August 11-13 – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About MEDNAX, Inc.’s (NYSE:MD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.