Brandywine Global Investment Management Decreased Its Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) Position by $389,610 as Market Value Rose; Harvey Investment Co Cut Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $502,519

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 6,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 244,224 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52 million, down from 250,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $85.31. About 1.28M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 21,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 218,049 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, down from 239,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dime Cmnty Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $718.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 43,725 shares traded. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has risen 15.98% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DCOM News: 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 22/03/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 22/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.47%, EST. 2.45%; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 39C; 05/04/2018 – Dime Community Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.2% of Dime Community; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DCOM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 3.15% more from 24.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) for 56,300 shares. Teton Advsrs holds 0.07% or 35,800 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 0% or 176,777 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested in 3,597 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 10,340 shares in its portfolio. 220,324 are held by Goldman Sachs Gp. Citadel Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,114 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0% or 45 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Invesco invested in 918,685 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 111,208 shares to 111,258 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 38,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

Analysts await Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DCOM’s profit will be $12.59M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Inv Mgmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Westport Asset Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Guardian Management accumulated 14,991 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 6.80 million shares. Beaumont Financial Prtn Ltd has invested 1.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.49% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc invested in 0.08% or 2,808 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.04% or 62,127 shares in its portfolio. 68,662 were reported by Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited. Madison Inv Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Columbia Asset Mgmt invested 0.34% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Driehaus Cap Management Lc holds 0.75% or 250,038 shares. Park Avenue has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Pnc Fincl Grp has 0.4% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.39 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.