Brandywine Global Investment Management Cut Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake By $531,810; Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Has 1.17 Sentiment

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 2.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 4,665 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 189,576 shares with $21.73M value, down from 194,241 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $21.97B valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $104.82. About 759,613 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018

Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 163 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 139 cut down and sold positions in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 219.74 million shares, down from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Fidelity National Financial Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 111 Increased: 111 New Position: 52.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.77 million for 6.00 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $149.50’s average target is 42.63% above currents $104.82 stock price. Royal Caribbean had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, June 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, May 2. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15100 target in Friday, July 26 report. Buckingham Research maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.75M for 12.86 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.29 billion. The Company’s Title segment offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance. It has a 16.53 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Black Knight segment provides software systems and information solutions comprising mission critical technology and data and analytics services that facilitate and automate various business processes across the life cycle of a mortgage.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 3.99% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for 239,000 shares. Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 3.96 million shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Miller Howard Investments Inc Ny has 2.13% invested in the company for 2.11 million shares. The New York-based Penbrook Management Llc has invested 1.81% in the stock. Davenport & Co Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 3.76 million shares.