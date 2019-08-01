Brandywine Global Investment Management Cut Marathon Oil (MRO) Stake by $307,552; As Cerner (CERN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Generation Investment Management Llp Trimmed Position by $170.85 Million

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 47.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 3.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The hedge fund held 3.30 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.01M, down from 6.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $71.78. About 2.08 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 19,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 752,552 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, down from 771,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 11.19 million shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video)

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner (CERN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Cerner (CERN) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner Corporation (CERN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Cerner’s (CERN) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.40M for 28.94 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Llc has 5,200 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 10,100 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 5,286 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carlson Capital Mgmt holds 8,166 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 626,868 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 168,842 were accumulated by Td Asset. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1.01 million shares. American Century has invested 0.21% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). First Allied Advisory reported 4,509 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 276,778 shares. St James Llc holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 451,509 shares. Amp Cap Limited holds 106,333 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 1.23M shares to 4.22M shares, valued at $335.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 34,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Co Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). The Washington-based Cornerstone Inc has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Shelton Mgmt invested in 521 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mgmt has 26,041 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa holds 0.01% or 61,896 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset has 82,216 shares. Laffer Invs has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Manufacturers Life The reported 1.13 million shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested in 10,618 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 77 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 43.06 million shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated stated it has 93.70 million shares. Twin Mngmt holds 0.22% or 264,180 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited holds 0.01% or 53,296 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MRO’s profit will be $122.64 million for 22.25 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.61% negative EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 27,365 shares to 327,648 shares, valued at $19.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 15,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).