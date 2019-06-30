Brandywine Global Investment Management Cut Its Torchmark (TMK) Position as Shares Rose; General Electric Company (GE) Shareholder New York State Common Retirement Fund Raised Its Position

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 22.46 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.39M, up from 21.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 44.02M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO SEES CHINA BACKING FOR GE-POWERED A320NEO THIS MONTH; 05/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES – SECURED $150 MLN TO REFINANCE & EXPAND LOS GUINDOS OPEN-CYCLE THERMOELECTRIC POWER PLANT IN CENTRAL CHILE; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – CONTRACT TO INSTALL FLUE GAS DESULPHURIZATION (FGD) SYSTEM AT SUPER THERMAL POWER PROJECT (STPP) IN TELANGANA; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 12/04/2018 – General Electric is reportedly considering either an IPO or some sort of hybrid deal for its GE Transportation unit; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE attracts Wartsila, private equity interest for Jenbacher; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: $1.5B 1Q Reserve for Probe Based on Talks, Other Bank Settlements; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Traffic and Media Moguls; 13/04/2018 – GE – FOR LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENTS, TO CONTINUE TO RECOGNIZE REV USING PCT OF COMPLETION BASED ON COSTS INCURRED RELATIVE TO TOTAL ESTIMATED COSTS

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 37,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 247,671 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.30M, down from 285,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89.46. About 913,506 shares traded or 98.05% up from the average. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Limited has invested 0.04% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Palisade Asset Limited Co holds 0.19% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) or 15,000 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 10,075 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 10,957 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Limited stated it has 0.02% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability owns 23,200 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.02% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) or 136,770 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 5,724 shares. Element Management Ltd Liability owns 19,905 shares. Stifel Finance Corp has 92,159 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 26,832 are held by Oakworth Capital. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 172,425 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Torchmark: What’s Not To Like? – Seeking Alpha” on January 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Names Darren Rebelez as CEO; Terry Handley to Retire – StreetInsider.com” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Torchmark declares $0.1725 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Torchmark Corporation’s (NYSE:TMK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire Owns 5.8% Of Torchmark, Here Are 12 Reasons Which Might Explain Why – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.51 per share. TMK’s profit will be $181.40 million for 13.55 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.61% EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 165,742 shares to 165,948 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 539,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Cor (NASDAQ:CZR) by 50,500 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 10,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).