Brandywine Global Investment Management Cut Its Stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) as Stock Price Declined; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Motco Raised Stake

Motco increased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 5,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 57,612 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 51,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71B market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 38.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 17,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 28,536 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $685,000, down from 46,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 22,902 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.21 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $4.09M for 14.58 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 2,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantum Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.16% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Gru One Trading Lp reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur stated it has 10,495 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 31,896 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 15,004 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14,285 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Jpmorgan Chase Com has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 2,330 shares. Ancora Advsr owns 28,315 shares. American Gru holds 6,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eam Invsts Ltd accumulated 72,852 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 60 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.08% or 18,000 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO) by 41,049 shares to 58,249 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 18,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S/T Bond Index Fd Admiral Shares (VBIRX) by 199,252 shares to 248,941 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,909 shares, and cut its stake in Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund (LSSCX).

