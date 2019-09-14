Brandywine Global Investment Management Cut Its Stake in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) as Market Valuation Rose; Bank Amer Com (BAC) Stock Rose While Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Raised by $27.48 Million Its Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 92.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 947,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.06M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14 million shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BOFA: STOCKHOLDER INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR PROPOSAL DID NOT PASS; 19/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Down 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/05/2018 – BAML RAISES HONG KONG 2018 GDP GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4.0% FROM 3.5%; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SEPARATE CHAIRMAN AND CEO FAILS WITH 30.7 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT; 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 15 (Table)

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) by 64.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 140,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 78,031 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, down from 218,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dime Cmnty Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $782.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 75,741 shares traded. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has risen 15.98% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.98% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Undervalued Bank of America Stock Needs to Catch a Break – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bank of America Tower under contract to be sold in $436M deal – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd Shs by 620,602 shares to 15,813 shares, valued at $82,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Us Home Cons Etf (ITB) by 720,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex Limited Partnership owns 221 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors has invested 2.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). White Pine Capital Ltd Llc has 0.54% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 50,155 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Thomas White reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Texas-based Kempner Mngmt has invested 4.89% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Raymond James & Assoc holds 7.58M shares. Moreover, Cambridge Advsr has 0.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 728,609 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 3.24% or 176,159 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Gru Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 50.27M shares stake. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 64,212 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Qci Asset Management Ny has invested 2.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aull Monroe Inv Management Corporation has invested 1.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy (NASDAQ:USAP) by 152,400 shares to 188,534 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 21,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DCOM’s profit will be $12.59M for 15.55 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DCOM) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dime Community Bancshares Appoints Kevin Stein to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports 175% Year-Over-Year Increase in Business Banking Loan Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 24, 2019.