Brandywine Global Investment Management Cut Its Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Stake by $1.91 Million; Stock Declined; Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Market Valuation Rose While Capital Innovations Increased by $739,505 Its Holding

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 90,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 339,643 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, down from 430,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic Names Michael Koziol Global CEO of Huge; 27/04/2018 – McCann Health Wins Big at Mannys and DTC National Advertising Awards; 24/04/2018 – Interpublic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 22/03/2018 – Getty Images Transforms Iconic Watermark Into Support for Global Water Issues on World Water Day; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic: Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Leaving Agency in May; 29/03/2018 – Huge Transitions to New Global Leadership; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 186,735 shares to 245,765 shares, valued at $17.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 13,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 128,142 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,088 shares. 17,312 are held by Amica Mutual Insur. 526,205 are owned by Citigroup. Clark Estates has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 87 shares. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Network has 0.02% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 10,797 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 105 shares. Johnson Finance Grp Inc has 0.05% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Black Creek Management has 5.85 million shares for 4.2% of their portfolio. 150 were accumulated by M&R Cap. Earnest Limited accumulated 193 shares or 0% of the stock. Fisher Asset Ltd Co holds 0% or 10,421 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited holds 0% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 21,470 shares. Cap Ww has 0.09% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 2.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IPG’s profit will be $189.75M for 11.35 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Interpublic Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Interpublic Group: A Compelling Investment With One Caveat – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IPG Hosts Ninth Annual Global Breakfast at Cannes Festival of Creativity – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) was bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN.