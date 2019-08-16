Brandywine Global Investment Management Cut Its Aflac (AFL) Position; Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Sentiment Is 1.8

Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 74 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 41 cut down and sold their positions in Encore Capital Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 31.05 million shares, up from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Encore Capital Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 30 Increased: 51 New Position: 23.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 2.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 17,166 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 688,854 shares with $34.44M value, down from 706,020 last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $39.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 1.34 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries

Second Curve Capital Llc holds 10.45% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. for 503,600 shares. Broad Run Investment Management Llc owns 3.88 million shares or 4.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pembroke Management Ltd has 1.46% invested in the company for 496,343 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bloombergsen Inc. has invested 1.32% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 340,348 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $45.26 million activity.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for clients across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It has a 7.42 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ECPG or CACC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Encore Sells Baycorp to Credit Corp Group – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Encore Capital sheds Australia, New Zealand unit – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Encore Capital Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

The stock increased 2.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 132,320 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q Rev $317M; 20/03/2018 – enCore Energy Completes Acquisition of Metamin US; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 26/04/2018 – Encore Capital Group Teams Up with Habitat for Humanity for Largest-Ever Global Volunteer Day; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 05/04/2018 – Ascent Capital Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) stake by 14,847 shares to 319,708 valued at $30.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) stake by 139,391 shares and now owns 139,521 shares. Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.50’s average target is 3.34% above currents $52.74 stock price. Aflac had 12 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Monday, July 29 to “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $6200 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. Barclays Capital maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 10. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $5600 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. UBS maintained the shares of AFL in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Investment Mngmt Limited has 0.13% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 236,200 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management has 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Architects reported 5,421 shares. Tompkins Fin Corporation has 2,414 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Financial Bank has invested 0.13% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 103,260 are owned by First National Trust. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 7,939 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Captrust Fin Advisors has invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Howe & Rusling Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.46% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Dupont stated it has 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Independent Order Of Foresters has 0.2% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 4,099 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 130,267 shares. Polar Cap Llp holds 388,000 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity. $99,659 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raymond James a little less bullish on Aflac – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aflac Inc (AFL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 8 Best Cash Cow Stocks to Buy for Stable Returns – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.