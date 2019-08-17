Brandywine Global Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Leggett & Platt (LEG); Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Hollencrest Securities Decreased Holding by $558,920

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 9,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 104,062 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 94,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 691,218 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Amazon, FANGs Pose No Threat to Brokers — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon; 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 20/05/2018 – The Wrap: `The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ Gets Third Season on Amazon; 15/05/2018 – CRG Makes First Investment in Portland Market; 26/04/2018 – Amazon: Seeing ‘Remarkable’ Acceleration in AWS Growth; 27/04/2018 – Prime hike gives Amazon warchest for fight over postal costs

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year's $5.75 per share. AMZN's profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA) by 25,191 shares to 747,325 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 45,533 shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $150.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.