Brandywine Global Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Harley Davidson (HOG); Signalpoint Asset Management Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Cut as Shares Rose

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 35.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc analyzed 2,334 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,329 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $836,000, down from 6,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 22,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 171,169 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.13M, up from 148,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 1.36M shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 15/03/2018 – EagleRider Alliance With Harley-Davidson Reaches Major Milestone; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Harley Davidson Auto Loan Abs From 2016; 19/04/2018 – WIDER IMAGE-Trade tensions with U.S. testing resolve of Chinese consumers; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.24, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS 2018 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Harley-Davidson says tariffs threaten `significant impact’ on sales; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL, ALUMINUM IN U.S., AND MIDDLE OF FEB, SEEN ALUMINUM, STEEL PRICES RISE EVEN FURTHER; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 OPERATING MARGIN AS A PERCENT OF REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 9.5 TO 10.5 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOG 1Q EPS $1.03, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.11

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 125 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 144.08 million shares or 0.06% less from 144.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Qs Invsts Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). The New York-based Boyar Asset Management has invested 0.18% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 5,598 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 15,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 581,468 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 1.10M shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Mcf Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 70 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 2,775 shares. Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 26,447 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Bessemer has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora reported 351 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 6,862 shares to 207,303 shares, valued at $15.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 176,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,870 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

