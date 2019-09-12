Brandywine Global Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in United Rentals (URI); Vertex One Asset Management Lowered Position in Flex LTD (FLEX) as Stock Price Declined

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 45575.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 62,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 63,032 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36 million, up from 138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $128.1. About 703,425 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 80.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 664,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 156,470 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 820,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 1.74 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 07/03/2018 SES Optimizes Events and News Broadcasting with New Product “OU Flex”; 09/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Microbial Growth on Bre-Flex Versus PEEK Denture Base in Bilateral Maxillary Bounded Partial; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Synthes, Inc.- Flex Arm Product Usage: The Synthes Flex Arm is a component of the Synthes Minimally Invasive Su; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD SIGNS ONE YEAR TIME-CHARTER WITH ENEL; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages; 18/04/2018 – Fitness Powerhouses Muscle & Fitness and FLEX Magazine are Merging

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 233 were reported by Guardian Life Co Of America. Shell Asset Company invested in 10,544 shares. First Trust Lp holds 154,117 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 99,332 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The has 427,784 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cetera Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,734 shares. Moreover, Alps has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Lpl Limited Co has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 83,045 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Heritage Wealth holds 657 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6,311 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 13,045 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 154,388 shares.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “United Rentals to Present at the Morgan Stanley Seventh Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals: Put This One On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 750,364 shares to 2,188 shares, valued at $32,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 140,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,031 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Lc has invested 0.05% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Asset Mngmt One Limited owns 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 245,529 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech Incorporated accumulated 21,400 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management reported 116,787 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Brown Advisory holds 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 10,270 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 10,393 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 18,188 shares. 277,600 are held by Korea Invest. Rothschild Capital Partners Ltd Llc reported 171,233 shares stake. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 1.07 million shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 5.06M shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Moreover, Globeflex Ltd Partnership has 0.16% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 82,058 shares.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 84,061 shares to 179,061 shares, valued at $8.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 49,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Far Pt Acquisition Corp.